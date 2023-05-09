Search

Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir holds key meetings as Oman visit continues

12:52 PM | 9 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) Maj.Gen Mattar Salim Al Balushi discussed military ties in a meeting.  

The Pakistan Army Chief, who is visiting Oman on an official visit, was received by Gen Mattar at Al Murtafaa Garrison on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed various military topics of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by a number of senior RAO officers.

Earlier, Gen. Sultan Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Gen Asim Munir in his office.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial conversation and discussed various matters of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman.

Gen Asim Munir also visited the Maritime Security Centre of Oman. COAS and his accompanying delegation listened to a briefing on the center's roles and efforts to preserve the security and safety of the marine environment in the territorial waters.

They were also briefed on the center's facilities and the modern technologies and systems equipped with it that meet its national duties.

COAS Asim Munir arrived in Oman on Sunday night. Upon his arrival, the Pakistan Army chief was received at A’Seeb Airbase by Maj Gen Mattar Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), several senior RAO officers, the ambassador of Pakistan to Oman and the Military Attaché of Pakistan’s embassy at Muscat.

Latest

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 288.15
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.8 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 191 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 9, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730

