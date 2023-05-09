COAS Asim Munir holds key meetings as Oman visit continues

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) Maj.Gen Mattar Salim Al Balushi discussed military ties in a meeting.

The Pakistan Army Chief, who is visiting Oman on an official visit, was received by Gen Mattar at Al Murtafaa Garrison on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed various military topics of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by a number of senior RAO officers.

Earlier, Gen. Sultan Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Gen Asim Munir in his office.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial conversation and discussed various matters of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman.

Gen Asim Munir also visited the Maritime Security Centre of Oman. COAS and his accompanying delegation listened to a briefing on the center's roles and efforts to preserve the security and safety of the marine environment in the territorial waters.

They were also briefed on the center's facilities and the modern technologies and systems equipped with it that meet its national duties.

COAS Asim Munir arrived in Oman on Sunday night. Upon his arrival, the Pakistan Army chief was received at A’Seeb Airbase by Maj Gen Mattar Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), several senior RAO officers, the ambassador of Pakistan to Oman and the Military Attaché of Pakistan’s embassy at Muscat.