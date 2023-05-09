Israeli airstrikes kill 12 Palestinians in Gaza Strip  

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces killed 12 Palestinians, including women and children, in a pre-dawn airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.
The Israeli military claimed that it had killed three leaders of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the raids, which are the latest in more than a year of increasing violence that has seen repeated Israeli forces raids in the occupied West Bank.
Reports said a building in Gaza caught fire after the attack, adding that the swift evacuation of casualties was also observed.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian group has confirmed the killing of its three leaders identified as Jihad Ghannam, secretary of the Al-Quds Brigades military council, and Khalil al-Bahtini, also of the council and commander of the military wing in Gaza. The third leader has been identified as Tareq Ezzedine.
"We mourn the leaders and their wives and a number of their children who were killed in a cowardly Zionist crime," Islamic Jihad was quoted as saying by international media. It said "the blood of martyrs will increase (the) resolve" of the movement against Israel.
The airstrikes come less than a week after Islamic Jihad announced a truce around Gaza following a fresh surge in violence.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
