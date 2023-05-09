‘I’m ready to go to jail,’ Imran Khan responds to ISPR statement

ISLAMABAD – Former premier Imran Khan, who continued to dial his tirade against his rivals and state institutions, responds to the strong statement issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing over the serious allegations.

Speaking from his bulletproof vehicle, the PTI chief started his video by stressing equal respect for all citizens rather than for one individual or the institution. Calling himself chief of the country’s largest party, Khan said there’s no need to lie.

He then called on institution to take action against black sheeps, adding that it improves its credibility. The PTI chairman lamented that he could not lodge an FIR as the person nominated was from the powerful quarter.

Without naming any person, the outspoken politician said the country’s leading intelligence agency and its official hampered the investigations of his assassination case.

اسلام آباد عدالتی پیشی کیلئے روانگی سے قبل چیئرمین تحریک انصاف کا خصوصی پیغام



آئی ایس پی آر کی پریس ریلیز پر خصوصی ردعمل #BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/NtrcUSrwwY — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Before concluding the video, Khan said there is no case against him. “I’m mentally prepared to be arrested. If I have to go to jail, I’m ready,” he added.

ISPR deplores Imran's malicious allegations against a senior military officer

The country's army slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday for making "irresponsible and baseless allegations" against a senior military official. "[The] chairman of the PTI has made highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without providing any evidence,"

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a statement today. Over the past weekend, the former prime minister had claimed that a senior military officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind an assassination attempt on him on November 3, 2022, but he has provided no evidence to authorities so far, and all of those accused have denied the allegations.