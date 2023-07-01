Pakistan and India swap prisoner lists

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in the country to the High Commission of India in line with the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

In exchange, the Indian government handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a press release, “The Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed.”

Under aforementioned bilateral agreement, Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on January 1 and July 1 every year. The Agreement on Consular Access was signed on May 21, 2008.