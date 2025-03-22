Case filed against Aurat March organisers for violating Section 144 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad take action against Aurat March organisers for breaching the protest ban, leading to an FIR.

A case has been filed against Aurat March leaders at Kohsar police station registered who violated section 144 on March 8, when they staged a protest without prior permission. The case, filed at Kohsar police station, includes charges under sections 188 and 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 8 of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024.

The FIR was lodged by magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, who named Farzana Bari for leading the march of over 150 women towards the National Press Club. It mentioned several other people including Bilal Rabani, and Abdul Shakoor, central joint secretary of the Pakistan Nazaryati Party, along with dozen of men.

It said officials along with police personnel, tried to stop the protesters but groups ended up blocking a road Upon further investigation, the magistrate learned that no No Objection Certificate (NOC) had been granted for the march or protest.

The protest was deemed illegal because DC imposed section 144 in capital, banning all types of protests, and it led to online outrage with people from left wing criticizing the action.