IWMI consultative session urges reforms for water governance in Punjab, KP

LAHORE/PESHAWAR – Lawmakers and experts convened for a high-level consultative session on water governance reforms in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) under the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) Programme.

The session brought together provincial legislators, officials, and water management experts to discuss policy reforms and strategies for improving water governance. Attendees included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Aqibullah Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim, and other government representatives.

The WRAP Programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, aims to enhance Pakistan’s sustainable water and land management. Dr Mohsin Hafeez, IWMI’s Director of Water, Food, and Ecosystems, highlighted the importance of climate-resilient solutions for effective water policies in both provinces.

During a roundtable discussion, parliamentarians addressed challenges related to water security, agriculture, and climate change, with opposition members also offering input on governance improvements. The session focused on implementing the KP Water Act and Punjab Water Act, emphasising institutional strengthening and data-driven decision-making.

IWMI pledged continued collaboration with provincial institutions to implement reforms ensuring sustainable water management, climate resilience, and equitable resource distribution.

