Woman Tiktoker Arrested Over Alleged Blasphemy In Muzaffargarh

Woman TikToker arrested over blasphemy in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – A woman TikToker was arrested for sharing a blasphemous content on social media in Muzaffargarh area of Punjab.

The incident took place two days ago in Jatoi Tehsil of the district. However, she was arrested a local man filed a complaint against her over alleged blasphemy.

The blasphemous content was allegedly shared by the woman on her TikTok status, which was recorded by the complainant and submitted to police as evidence.

A case has been registered against the woman suspect under Section 295 A and 298 A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan told media that the woman was arrested two days ago, adding that a court sent her on judicial remand on Friday.

Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code criminalizes acts with the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens by insulting their religion or religious beliefs, punishable by imprisonment or fine, or both.