Residents of THIS Pakistani region warned against shaving beards during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD – A banned organisation in northwestern Pakistan imposed ban on shaving beards during the holy month of Ramazan.

A militant group Lashkar-i-Islam shared Pamphlets against shaving beards and prohibited barbers from offering stylish beard cuts in parts of the Tirah valley, Khyber. The restrictions were outlined in a pamphlet distributed by LI commander Afridi, which was posted in prominent areas, including Bar Bagh Markaz, and handed out to local shopkeepers and residents.

The pamphlet contained a series of orders, warning residents not to shave their beards, and it mentioned threats action against shopkeepers found guilty of inflating prices or hoarding goods during the holy month. Local youth were cautioned against the use of ice and unnecessary motorcycle rides.

Furthermore, the group issued warnings to mobile phone and computer users, urging them to avoid downloading or sharing objectionable material, especially not to store such content on the devices of young people. Elders were encouraged to monitor the activities of the youth closely.

The pamphlet further called for peaceful Ramadan, urging residents to avoid verbal and physical conflicts, with the promise of punishment for those violating the peace. It also directed locals to report any armed individuals demanding money in the name of Lashkar-i-Islam.

Local sources confirmed that armed members of the group were seen distributing and pasting these pamphlets across the region to ensure maximum compliance and awareness among the population.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

