Sana Javed channels Aishwarya Rai’s iconic ‘Guzaarish’ Look; video goes viral

KARACHI – Talented and gorgeous Sana Javed has taken the internet by storm with her fresh look that closely resembles Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai’s iconic style from the 2010 film Guzaarish.

The Khaani star amassed praises as her recent appearance on Fahad Mustafa’s game show Jeeto Pakistan League went viral, not for her performance, but for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai’s signature look.

The wife of Shoaib Malik donned black netted long shirt by the clothing brand, which she paired with black trousers and a dupatta. To complete the look, Sana styled her curly hair with two rose flowers, adding a touch of elegance. This ensemble immediately caught the attention of her followers, many of whom couldn’t help but compare her appearance to Aishwarya Rai’s unforgettable look from Guzaarish, where the Bollywood diva wore a black outfit and adorned her hair with red roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

The reaction on social media has been mixed, with some fans praising her beauty and fashion sense, while others criticized her choice, drawing comparisons to Bollywood.