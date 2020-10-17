Here’s the secret to Aiman Khan’s perfect skin and hair

Here’s the secret to Aiman Khan’s perfect skin and hair
It's easy to look at flawless celebrity skin and think that it’s all top-tier genetics and makeup magic. But we all know that it takes some serious dedication to take care of your hair and skin.

There’s no doubt that Aiman Khan is blessed beyond belief in the genetics department. However, there are a few things she swears by for her radiant complexion and gorgeous locks.

The actor is recently had a live Insta session with her fans and apart from talking about her family life and career, Khan also shared some beauty hacks that she’s ambitiously committed to.

Sharing for her skincare routine, the starlet said, “Actually, I don’t do anything. I don’t do it on daily basis. I use Aloe Vera gel that I bought it from a medical store and apply it on my skin. Otherwise, I use Bodyshop stuff for skin too. As I said, I find it very beneficial.”

Khan also said that she isn’t a fan of facial treatments and is a staunch believer that the key to her beauty is staying hydrated. “I don’t go for facials and masks because I think I get pimples after I do. But I believe drinking a lot of water and eating fruits is best for your skin.”

When it comes to taking care of her hair, the ‘Ishq Tamsha’ star revealed, “I do oiling twice or thrice a week because I think our hair is dyed and straightened so no shampoo or treatment can nourish them properly.”

She further added, "I use Bodyshop products and love their range. Personally, I am using their coconut oil and it’s really nice.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

