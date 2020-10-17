Jannat Mirza is done with people’s toxic behaviour on social media

Social media can be highly toxic. The one aspect which needs to be highlighted is how all these things — trolling, threats, moral policing — can have some seriously negative impact on one’s mental health.

Making a mean comment online may seem harmless to you, but sometimes these trolls can drive people into depression.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, popular TikTok star Jannat Mirza announced that she is permanently shifting to Japan.

Sharing the reason behind her decision, the 22-year-old said that the 'low mentality' of Pakistanis is why she’s leaving the country.

After TikTok was blocked in Pakistan, Mirza was trolled for being the cause of the ban.

Now, the TikToker has shared how disheartening it is to see people trolling her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she shared how the unnecessary criticism is affecting her mental health. Mirza also called out people for their doubles standards as they disapprove of the ‘vulgarity’ on TikTok, but use foul and indecent language to berate others.

She concluded her message by requesting everyone to think before they speak as their words might be causing unnecessary pain to others.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!