11:30 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Girl allegedly raped by father in Punjab
MUZAFFARGARH – A man has been for allegedly raping his daughter several times, police said on Saturday.

According to Geo News, the incident happened in Shaher Sultan near Punjab's Muzaffargarh city.

The victim's medical report proves that she was subjected to sexual assault. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway, the police added.

