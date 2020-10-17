Girl allegedly raped by father in Punjab
11:30 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Share
MUZAFFARGARH – A man has been for allegedly raping his daughter several times, police said on Saturday.
According to Geo News, the incident happened in Shaher Sultan near Punjab's Muzaffargarh city.
The victim's medical report proves that she was subjected to sexual assault. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway, the police added.
- Huge fire engulfs Lahore’s Hafeez Center08:25 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
- Marriage Act — Groom arrested in Islamabad for arranging dance, ...11:23 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan Customs foils bid to smuggle endangered falcons worth Rs200 ...10:31 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- BOP President Zafar Masud inaugurates facilitation booth at LCCI10:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan PM Imran congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on ...10:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
With over 7 billion views, ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed YouTube video ever
01:19 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
- Why has Ayeza Khan unfollowed Amna Ilyas on Instagram?11:51 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Jannat Mirza is done with people’s toxic behaviour on social media11:04 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020