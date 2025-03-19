Is Sana Javed expecting first child with Shoaib Malik?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress Sana Javed sparked pregnancy rumors with her husband Shoaib Malik, as the duo appeared in a transmission aired on local TV channel.

Rumors have been circulating on social media and Indian media platforms that former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik and his wife, actress Sana Javed, are expecting a child. The speculation started after clip from a recent show featuring the couple went viral.

The clip shows Sana feeling nauseous after seeing food items nearby and quickly moving away, and fans were quick to spark buzz about possible pregnancy.

The buzz intensified when an Indian media report referred to the couple having “good news” without specifying further details. This has led to widespread speculation that Shoaib Malik, who recently separated from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, might be becoming a father once again.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have not confirmed or denied the rumors, fans are eagerly awaiting any official announcement from the couple regarding the possible addition to their family.