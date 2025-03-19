Swabi deputy commissioner in hot waters for sharing videos of women sports gala on TikTok

SWABI – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued a notice to the deputy commissioner of Swabi city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sharing videos of a women sports gala on TikTok without permission.

The high court has sought a response from the bureaucrat. It comes after a petition filed against the unauthorised sharing of videos from DC’s official page.

PHC’s Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal conducted the hearing on the petition.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the DC attended the sports gala at Swabi Women University, where the he made TikTok videos and then shared them on the official page. The videos were shared without permission, affecting the privacy of women.

The lawyer stated that even during the month of Ramazan, the DC was making TikTok videos and uploading them with Indian and Pashto songs, which amounted to self-promotion and misuse of authority.

The petitioner’s lawyer contended that the court should stop the DC from this practice and have the videos deleted from the official page.

After hearing the initial arguments, the court issued a notice to the DC, seeking a response.