Watch - Saboor Aly narrowly escapes fire accident during drama shoot

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has gained a massive fan following by her dedication to her work and needless to say, the NaqabZan actress is definitely a force to reckon with.

Once again, Aly has proved herself as an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the drama industry and her latest proof is proof of her unwavering determination.

The Amanat star recently took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes accident that took place during the filming of her television serial Nehar. She explained that being an actor requires a lot of hard work and dangerous stunts, not just glamour.

It features Saboor and her co-star, Shafaat Ali standing opposite the burning television. Suddenly the television fell near her feet, moments away from setting her on fire.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.