Watch - Saboor Aly narrowly escapes fire accident during drama shoot
Share
Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has gained a massive fan following by her dedication to her work and needless to say, the NaqabZan actress is definitely a force to reckon with.
Once again, Aly has proved herself as an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the drama industry and her latest proof is proof of her unwavering determination.
The Amanat star recently took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes accident that took place during the filming of her television serial Nehar. She explained that being an actor requires a lot of hard work and dangerous stunts, not just glamour.
It features Saboor and her co-star, Shafaat Ali standing opposite the burning television. Suddenly the television fell near her feet, moments away from setting her on fire.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled for getting ... 04:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistani celebrity couples have been receiving flak for their lifestyle choices. This time around, Saboor Aly and Ali ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- 'Maqsood Chaprasi': Key witness in the money laundering case against ...04:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Film about Prophet Muhammad's daughter removed from UK cinemas after ...04:21 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Reon Energy, Artistic Milliners announce 8.5 MW Solar Power Project02:55 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Condolences pour in after Aamir Liaquat passes away at 4902:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022