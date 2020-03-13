PM to chair NSC meeting to finalize priorities against Coronavirus today
Web Desk
12:42 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
PM to chair NSC meeting to finalize priorities against Coronavirus today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that an important meeting of the National Security Committee was to be chaired by of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take important decisions to protect the general public from Coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that the purpose of the meeting would be to unite the entire nation on an important issue like the Coronavirus and promote uniformity and harmony in the national effort to control the virus. She said that senior civil and military leadership, including the provincial chief ministers, will attend the meeting. She said that priorities would be decided to protect the country from the international challenge of Coronavirus.

She said that the protection and security of the people of Pakistan was primary responsibility and important decisions will be taken in the meeting to protect the public.

More From This Category
Mir Shakilur Rahman sent on physical remand in ...
01:22 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
NAB issues details of Mir Shakilur Rehman's ...
12:53 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
PM to chair NSC meeting to finalize priorities ...
12:42 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus cases toll reaches to 21 in Pakistan
11:47 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
Rain related incidents claim 11 lives in KP
10:53 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
KP cabinet holds emergency meeting today over ...
09:59 AM | 13 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Foodpanda adds Jhelum to its chain of cities in Pakistan
03:04 PM | 12 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr