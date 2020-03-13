PM to chair NSC meeting to finalize priorities against Coronavirus today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that an important meeting of the National Security Committee was to be chaired by of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take important decisions to protect the general public from Coronavirus.
In a tweet, she said that the purpose of the meeting would be to unite the entire nation on an important issue like the Coronavirus and promote uniformity and harmony in the national effort to control the virus. She said that senior civil and military leadership, including the provincial chief ministers, will attend the meeting. She said that priorities would be decided to protect the country from the international challenge of Coronavirus.
She said that the protection and security of the people of Pakistan was primary responsibility and important decisions will be taken in the meeting to protect the public.
- Mir Shakilur Rahman sent on physical remand in property case01:22 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
- Canadian PM Trudeau in self-isolation as wife tests positive for ...01:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
- NAB issues details of Mir Shakilur Rehman's property case12:53 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
- Zalmi’s Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah land in trouble over vulgar act12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
- PM to chair NSC meeting to finalize priorities against Coronavirus ...12:42 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
- Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14, 202002:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Are Humaima Malick, Dua Malik quitting showbiz industry?02:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly kick off wedding festivities01:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019