Aima Baig shares a loved-up photo with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 28 May, 2021
Share

Pakistani singer Aima Baig left her fans surprised with an adorable photo she shared on her social media account.

Aima took to Instagram and posted and loved-up photo with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri. In the photo, looked adorable and in love as they smiled in each others’ arms. The singer expressed her love with a sweet caption.

She posted the photo with a caption, “If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo. Never let them go... As they are a rare breed!”

The adorable photo prompted a reaction from fans and the fraternity alike.

“Cuties,” Amna Ilyas commented.

Model Sadaf Kanwal sent her love to the couple by commenting heart emojis.

10:45 AM | 28 May, 2021

