Aima Baig shares a loved-up photo with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistani singer Aima Baig left her fans surprised with an adorable photo she shared on her social media account.

Aima took to Instagram and posted and loved-up photo with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri. In the photo, looked adorable and in love as they smiled in each others’ arms. The singer expressed her love with a sweet caption.

She posted the photo with a caption, “If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo. Never let them go... As they are a rare breed!”

The adorable photo prompted a reaction from fans and the fraternity alike.

“Cuties,” Amna Ilyas commented.

Model Sadaf Kanwal sent her love to the couple by commenting heart emojis.