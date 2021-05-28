PSL 2021: PCB allows Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah to enter bio-secure bubble
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday allowed Quetta Gladiators bowler Naseem Shah to enter the bio-secure bubble ahead of the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem Shah was sent home earlier this week because of a Covid-19 testing breach.

“Naseem’s return, however, is dependent on the fulfilment of bio-bubble protocols, which include testing negative within 48 hours prior to the integration in the bubble and subsequent isolation along with two repeat COVID-19 tests before boarding the next chartered flight which will leave from Pakistan,” read a statement issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

More than 200 players, support staff match, and PCB staffers landed in Abu Dhabi today from Karachi and Lahore and began their isolation this evening. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah was granted permission to re-join the HBL PSL 6 bio-bubble, the statement added.

Meanwhile, permission has also been given to South African players and the broadcast crews arriving from South Africa and India for participation in PSL.

Naseem Shah along with all those traveling onboard the chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore to the UAE, was directed to submit negative PCR reports of tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel on May 24.

