PSL 2021, Match 10 – Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 6 wickets
Share
KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in the tenth match of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.
The match started at 7pm in Karachi's National Stadium.
Are you entertained? \0/— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 27, 2021
Zalmi need 119 runs to win #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 l #PZvIU pic.twitter.com/lH4Mut2ovE
Peshawar Zalmi, who elected to bowl after winning the toss, are chasing a total of 119 runs.
SQUADS
Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer
- Karachi man who orchestrated 'revenge rape' attack detained10:42 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PSL 2021, Match 10 – Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 6 ...10:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Twitter unveils 'Super Follow' feature09:37 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- TECNO MOBILE to revolutionise Pakistani market in 2021 with 13 new ...09:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
-
-
- 'Chaar Darkht' – Ali Gul Pir trolls India in #FantasticTeaDay video05:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Agha Ali advises Alizeh Shah to be more concerned about her acting ...03:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021