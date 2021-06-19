LarkanaExpress: Shahnawaz Dahani lights up Twitter with most wickets in PSL 2021

KARACHI – Larkana Express is among the top trends on social site Twitter in Pakistan as 22-year-old cricket sensation Shahnawaz Dahani became the top wicket-taker in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Social media users and cricket fans took to lavishing praise on the young gun from Larkana who took four wickets Friday night to surpass Lahore Qalandars’ pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the country’s biggest Twenty20 tournament.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler, an emerging pick for Multan Sultans, has so far taken 18 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.00 with a strike rate of 9.7. Dhani also holds the title of taking 4-fer twice in the tournament.

Alhamdullah! Feeling very happy for Fazal Mahmood highest wicket taker psl2021 Purple Cap, will fight for it till end to keep it on my head. Thank you all my coaches and team members for supporting me. And thank you all my Fans! @MultanSultans pic.twitter.com/YNAAToyqVx — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) June 18, 2021

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi had pushed himself to the top of the chart only to be surpassed by Dahani moments later. Shaheen has so far 16 wickets from 10 matches and is now placed second in the list.

Furthermore, Wahab Riaz of Peshawar Zalmi has taken 14 wickets, Lahore Qalandars' James Faulkner 13, while Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali has taken 12 wickets in the sixth edition of PSL so far.

Expressing his delight about the honor, Dhani said ‘I am playing alongside some of the top Pakistani and foreign talent and to be the best among them is a special feeling. I am confident and my confidence is helping me do well.'

This is Shahnawaz Dahani fans reacted with #LarkanaExpress:

Shahnawaz Dahani. What a talent. The pride of Sindh. The love of Pakistan. 🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fy4Hohl9Ke — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) June 18, 2021

For an Emerging Player it's a great achievement to be a leading wicket-taker in the PSL. Well done Shahnawaz Dahani, the boy from Larkana. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 18, 2021

#LarkanaExpress is trending wow 🤩

He is social media sensation from last few days .

Hope he handle the fame well and stay focused.

Pro Tip for him , stay away from YouTube journalists 🤭 #Dahani #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/tjMBJaGYfI — Shazziya Mehmood (@shaziyaaM) June 19, 2021