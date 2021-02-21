PSL 2021, Match 2 – Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars secured a four-wicket victory against Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan smashed splendid knocks to help Qalandars successfully chase the 141-run target set by Zalmi with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Zalmi finished with a score of 140 at the loss of six wickets.

Lahore remained runners-up during the previous season while Peshawar also has a very good track record in the tournament. Peshawar is one of only two teams in the PSL that has played the playoffs in each of the five editions so far.

Both the teams have played a total of 11 matches so far in all PLS editions, out of which Lahore won 3 and Peshawar eight.

SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Iman-ul-Haq, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford