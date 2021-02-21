Asad Umar's comment on Shafqat Mahmood's picture make them a butt of jokes on Twitter

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Minister for Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Republic Almazbek Beishenaliev held talks on bilateral issues earlier this week (Tuesday) at the Federal Ministry of Education in Islamabad.

The key agenda was to emphasize on improving bilateral cooperation in the field of education.

Lately, Asad Umar, Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself, standing next to Shafqat Mehmood.

He captioned the tweet along with a gag, “Wearing the headgear and coat gifted to him by the Kyrgyzstan delegation @Shafqat_Mahmood looking like a turkic warlord.”

He can even be seen focusing more on his fellow politician than towards the camera.

Netizens weren’t slow to notice, and made a pun on Asad Umar too by pointing that he was standing in such a position from where it looked like he was holding a sword (from the background in the picture) in his hand.

A user even compared the education minister with fictional character of old Arabic stories Umro Ayyar:

Some more tweets followed:

