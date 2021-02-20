In PICS | PSL 2021 kicks off with a bang!

KARACHI - The colourful opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six kicked off at the National Stadium in Karachi.

This is the second time that an opening ceremony is being organized at the National Stadium Karachi as the previous 2020 edition’s opening event had been held at the same venue.

The ceremony, which is being attended by 20% crowd, began with the national anthem of Pakistan followed by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani welcome speech and magnificent firework.

PSL 6 Anthem artists Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal along with Atif Aslam and Imran Khan enthralled the public with their performance in a pre-recorded ceremony.

Ehsan Mani thanked people for making the PSL a major brand, adding that matches of the tournament will be played in Karachi and Lahore. He said that limited spectators will be allowed due to coronavirus pandemic.

He wished all the six teams the best of luck in the competition.

After Mani’s speech, superstar Atif Aslam took the PSL stage for the first time and sung his famour number, Adat.

The opening match of the event will be played between the winners of 2019 and 2020 edition – Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings respectively – at 8:00pm after the opening ceremony and fireworks.

Six teams including Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will contest for the trophy.

A total of thirty-four matches will be played among these teams. Twenty matches will be played in Karachi while fourteen matches will be played in Lahore.

The final of PSL-6 will be played at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 22nd of next month.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Hassan Khan (as partial replacement for Dale Steyn).

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram