Zara Noor Abbas lands in hot waters after latest photoshoot

Zara Noor Abbas has been in the limelight often as she is much loved through her body of work and has emerged as a popular face with sheer hard work in a short span of time.

While her fashion and wardrobe choices are much adored by the fans, this time around the Ehd e Wafa star created an uproar with her style statement.

Looking stunning in a gorgeous silk dress, Zara served major style goals as dressed up and posted some pictures on her Instagram handle.

Despite looking stunning, netizens were irked by her pictures. Keyboard warriors flocked to pinpoint that her dress by the ace designer Sania Maskatiya not decent enough and out of her league.

On the work front, Abbas is being highly praised for her performance in Phaans.