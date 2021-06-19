Zara Noor Abbas lands in hot waters after latest photoshoot
Share
Zara Noor Abbas has been in the limelight often as she is much loved through her body of work and has emerged as a popular face with sheer hard work in a short span of time.
While her fashion and wardrobe choices are much adored by the fans, this time around the Ehd e Wafa star created an uproar with her style statement.
Looking stunning in a gorgeous silk dress, Zara served major style goals as dressed up and posted some pictures on her Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Despite looking stunning, netizens were irked by her pictures. Keyboard warriors flocked to pinpoint that her dress by the ace designer Sania Maskatiya not decent enough and out of her league.
On the work front, Abbas is being highly praised for her performance in Phaans.
Zara Noor Abbas's recent statement leaves the ... 02:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
As the grave situation in Palestine continues to escalate with Israel intensifying the violence every day, the ...
-
- #LarkanaExpress: Shahnawaz Dahani lights up Twitter with most wickets ...03:46 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
- Sindh extends closure of marriage halls, cinemas amid fears over ...03:15 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
- Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN chief for the second term02:55 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
-
- Atif Aslam admires Arijit Singh for his song ‘Hawayein’02:25 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
-
- Naumaan Ijaz’s son Zaviyar all set for his acting debut02:09 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021