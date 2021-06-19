Zara Noor Abbas lands in hot waters after latest photoshoot
Web Desk
04:06 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas lands in hot waters after latest photoshoot
Share

Zara Noor Abbas has been in the limelight often as she is much loved through her body of work and has emerged as a popular face with sheer hard work in a short span of time. 

While her fashion and wardrobe choices are much adored by the fans, this time around the Ehd e Wafa star created an uproar with her style statement.

Looking stunning in a gorgeous silk dress, Zara served major style goals as dressed up and posted some pictures on her Instagram handle.

Despite looking stunning, netizens were irked by her pictures. Keyboard warriors flocked to pinpoint that her dress by the ace designer Sania Maskatiya not decent enough and out of her league.

On the work front, Abbas is being highly praised for her performance in Phaans.

Zara Noor Abbas's recent statement leaves the ... 02:47 PM | 18 May, 2021

As the grave situation in Palestine continues to escalate with Israel intensifying the violence every day, the ...

More From This Category
Atif Aslam admires Arijit Singh for his song ...
02:25 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Maya Ali was offered a Bollywood film with Akshay ...
02:35 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Naumaan Ijaz’s son Zaviyar all set for his ...
02:09 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Kangana Ranaut targets Aamir Khan amid passport ...
06:15 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying ...
05:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Lovebirds Nimra and Asad give major holiday goals ...
03:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas lands in hot waters after latest photoshoot
04:06 PM | 19 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr