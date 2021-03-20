It's confirmed! Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are ENGAGED
Web Desk
07:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
It's confirmed! Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are ENGAGED
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani singer Aima Baig on Saturday confirmed her engagement to longtime beau Shahbaz Shigri.

The 26-year-old took to social site Instagram and shared the news of her engagement. The former MazaqRaat host shared a POV photo that showed her stunning diamond ring.

She got engaged a few days after she celebrated her 26th birthday. The romance of the young couple has been making headlines ever since they met on the sets in the year 2019.

Earlier on March 10, Shigri sends birthday love to Aima. Celebrating Baig's 26th birthday, Shabhbaz's wish was all sorts of #couplegoals, as he penned a beautiful message for his lady love.

Baig previously while appearing on Nida Yasir’s morning show revealed her relationship with Shigri.

Aima Baig pens a birthday note for beau Shahbaz ... 03:20 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are always in the spotlight and have often made appearances together - be it at award ...

More From This Category
Surprise birthday as Neelam Muneer turns 29 ...
08:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Nowruz 2021 explained: Anoushey Ashraf shares ...
07:30 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Ertugrul's Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun ...
06:46 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Can Jemima Goldsmith speak Urdu fluently?
04:39 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Shahid Afridi and daughter spotted in Hope Care ...
04:12 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Is Kanye West the richest man of colour in US ...
03:47 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Surprise birthday as Neelam Muneer turns 29 (VIDEOS)
08:59 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr