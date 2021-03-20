It's confirmed! Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are ENGAGED
LAHORE – Pakistani singer Aima Baig on Saturday confirmed her engagement to longtime beau Shahbaz Shigri.
The 26-year-old took to social site Instagram and shared the news of her engagement. The former MazaqRaat host shared a POV photo that showed her stunning diamond ring.
She got engaged a few days after she celebrated her 26th birthday. The romance of the young couple has been making headlines ever since they met on the sets in the year 2019.
Earlier on March 10, Shigri sends birthday love to Aima. Celebrating Baig's 26th birthday, Shabhbaz's wish was all sorts of #couplegoals, as he penned a beautiful message for his lady love.
Baig previously while appearing on Nida Yasir’s morning show revealed her relationship with Shigri.
