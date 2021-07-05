FO denies reports about Russian President Putin’s visit to Pakistan
Web Desk
05:41 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
FO denies reports about Russian President Putin’s visit to Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Monday rubbished the reports regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan in July.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri was responding to media reports regarding the Russian President’s visit to the South Asian country.

“Pakistan and Russia are close partners and friends. The two sides are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security,” he said in the statement.

Exchange of high level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year and last year Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Defence Minister visited the Russian Federation.

“While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet,” the spokesperson concluded.

Last month, reports emerged that preparations are in full swing to host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pakistan

This was disclosed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement, adding that bilateral ties between Islamabad and Moscow were improving.

Qureshi said that Putin was scheduled to visit Pakistan earlier this year but his visit was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Pakistan and Russia had inked an amended intergovernmental agreement for a flagship pipeline that will be constructed by Moscow to connect Karachi and Kasur.

FM Qureshi said that preparations were also being made for the ground-breaking ceremony of the pipeline project in Pakistan, adding that an event in this regard will also be held in Russia.

Russian President Putin greets Arif Alvi, PM ... 06:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the greetings to Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi and ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Customs makes largest seizure of ...
06:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
NAB initiates fresh inquiry against Zardari for ...
04:41 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Information Commission serves notice on PHEC for ...
04:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Taliban warns against NATO troops staying beyond ...
05:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
PIA all set to bring back stranded nationals from ...
03:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
PMD reveals date for Eidul Azha in Pakistan
02:25 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri reveal their wedding date
05:21 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr