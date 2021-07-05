FO denies reports about Russian President Putin’s visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Monday rubbished the reports regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan in July.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri was responding to media reports regarding the Russian President’s visit to the South Asian country.

“Pakistan and Russia are close partners and friends. The two sides are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security,” he said in the statement.

Exchange of high level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year and last year Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Defence Minister visited the Russian Federation.

“While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet,” the spokesperson concluded.

Last month, reports emerged that preparations are in full swing to host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pakistan

This was disclosed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement, adding that bilateral ties between Islamabad and Moscow were improving.

Qureshi said that Putin was scheduled to visit Pakistan earlier this year but his visit was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Pakistan and Russia had inked an amended intergovernmental agreement for a flagship pipeline that will be constructed by Moscow to connect Karachi and Kasur.

FM Qureshi said that preparations were also being made for the ground-breaking ceremony of the pipeline project in Pakistan, adding that an event in this regard will also be held in Russia.