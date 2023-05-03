Lahore Qalandars honour mountaineer Kashif Shehroze

LAHORE: Young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who recently made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb the world's most dangerous peak, Annapurna, has met with Chief Executive Officer of PSL Champion Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana here at the Qalandars Headquarters.
During the meeting, Kashif presented Atif Rana a commemorative photo, in which he hoisted the flag of Lahore Qalandars at the top of the peak, while in return, Kashif was presented with a souvenir trophy from CEO of Lahore Qalandars.
Expressing his admiration for the young climber, Atif Rana said, "Shehroze Kashif risking his life at a young age is making the country famous. We must pay tribute to him for his courage and bravery." He also called on the government and society to support Kashif in his future endeavors, stating, "We must go ahead and support Shehroze."
Assuring Kashif of his team's support, Atif Rana said, "All possible cooperation will be done with Shehroze Kashif from the platform of Lahore Qalandars."
Kashif, a Lahore native and self-professed fan of the Lahore Qalandars, responded by saying, "I voluntarily hoisted the flag of Lahore Qalandars after the flag of Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars is my favorite team, and the way they bring out young talent is commendable. I thank them for the way they appreciated me."
Kashif's feat has made him a national hero, and he has received praise from all corners of the country. With his determination and bravery, he has become an inspiration to the youth of the country, and his meeting with Atif Rana is sure to inspire even more young people to pursue their dreams.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
