Search

Sports

Lahore Qalandars honour mountaineer Kashif Shehroze

Web Desk 01:21 PM | 3 May, 2023
Lahore Qalandars honour mountaineer Kashif Shehroze

LAHORE: Young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who recently made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb the world's most dangerous peak, Annapurna, has met with Chief Executive Officer of PSL Champion Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana here at the Qalandars Headquarters.  

During the meeting, Kashif presented Atif Rana a commemorative photo, in which he hoisted the flag of Lahore Qalandars at the top of the peak, while in return, Kashif was presented with a souvenir trophy from CEO of Lahore Qalandars.

Expressing his admiration for the young climber, Atif Rana said, "Shehroze Kashif risking his life at a young age is making the country famous. We must pay tribute to him for his courage and bravery." He also called on the government and society to support Kashif in his future endeavors, stating, "We must go ahead and support Shehroze."

Assuring Kashif of his team's support, Atif Rana said, "All possible cooperation will be done with Shehroze Kashif from the platform of Lahore Qalandars."  

Kashif, a Lahore native and self-professed fan of the Lahore Qalandars, responded by saying, "I voluntarily hoisted the flag of Lahore Qalandars after the flag of Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars is my favorite team, and the way they bring out young talent is commendable. I thank them for the way they appreciated me."

Kashif's feat has made him a national hero, and he has received praise from all corners of the country. With his determination and bravery, he has become an inspiration to the youth of the country, and his meeting with Atif Rana is sure to inspire even more young people to pursue their dreams.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 inaugurated in Lahore

06:11 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest to climb 11 peaks above 8,000m with Annapurna ascent

12:05 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani makes history after scaling 10th highest peak

09:54 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

Guard of honour for Aleem Dar as ICC elite umpire’s career comes to end

08:15 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

The winner of Lahore Polo Club Super League 2023 announced

05:10 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Lahore beat Multan To lift PSL8 trophy

11:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Fakhar Zaman jumps to second place in latest ODI rankings

02:12 PM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: