Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tie the knot
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony held on Thursday.
Pictures and video started from Sarah and Falak's wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on social media and fans can't stop obsessing about the superstar duo.
The venue for the event looked ethereal, with minimal and elegant decor.
Sarah looked radiant on her big day in a pink and gold ensemble. She couldn’t stop laughing while chit-chatting with her sister & husband.
The couple were all smiles at their nikkah and we cant get enough of their PDA.
The groom expressing his love for his bride as he sings for her. Perks of marrying a singer! This was probably the highlight of this wedding.
Khan and Shabbir, on Wednesday evening, announced that they are engaged. A few hours late, the couple officially kicked off their wedding festivities with a mayun and mehndi ceremony.
Congratulations to Sarah and Falak on their blessed union.
Have more to add to their story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
