Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav after being given consular access, says FM Qureshi
Web Desk
12:04 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav after being given consular access, says FM Qureshi
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan gave the consular access to the Indian spy under agreed terms but they preferred to go away without having any talk with Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav. 

In a statement in Islamabad, the minister said that avoidance of the Indian diplomats to talk to Commander Jadhav has exposed India's malice.

He said Pakistan fulfilled all demands of the Indian diplomats, but even then they turned a deaf ear towards his calls.

The foreign minister said even Kulbhushan Jadhav was surprised over their behaviour and stunned when the Indian officials left the meeting room without talking to him.

He said through such acts, India wanted to create an impression that Pakistan is not willing to give consular access to their spy.

More From This Category
PTV license fee increased by Rs 65
10:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit ...
09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
No immediate threat of food shortage in country ...
08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC
11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along ...
10:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Punjab Police cops booked for alleged robbery bid ...
08:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish ...
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr