12:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Sindh extends lockdown till August 15
Karachi - Sindh government has extended lockdown for one month till August 15 in the province.

The Home Department of Sindh has issued notification in this regard.

The lockdown has been extended to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the province by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

