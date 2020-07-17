Sindh extends lockdown till August 15
12:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Share
Karachi - Sindh government has extended lockdown for one month till August 15 in the province.
The Home Department of Sindh has issued notification in this regard.
The lockdown has been extended to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the province by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
- Pakistan surpasses 261,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,522 confirmed ...10:32 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
-
- PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
- No immediate threat of food shortage in country despite locust ...08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
-
A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish ...
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tie the knot11:38 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly considering trial separation01:04 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
- My Queen Sarah: Falak Shabir gets a tattoo on arm for his wife10:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020