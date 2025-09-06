Pakistan stands tall honouring Heroes, Martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD – 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day is being marked with grandeur, as country’s top civil and military leaders pay tribute to fearless soldiers, ghazis, and citizens whose courage has kept the nation invincible.

September 6 coincided with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), adding spiritual fervour to patriotic pride. The day started with a 31-gun salute in the capital as top military leaders, including COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the Chiefs of Navy and Air Force, led ceremonies honoring the nation’s martyrs.

Pak Army remembered September 6 as a symbol of Pakistan’s unbreakable spirit, recalling how the nation repelled a far stronger enemy in 1965.

President Asif Ali Zardari called Defence Day a “glorious chapter” in Pakistan’s history, highlighting the bravery displayed during the recent Operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos.” He warned that Pakistan remains alert against modern threats like hybrid warfare and disinformation, reaffirming support for Kashmir and Palestine. “Our martyrs’ sacrifices will never be forgotten. Pakistan will remain unyielding and strong,” he declared.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the day as a “symbol of courage, unity, and resilience,” praising the armed forces’ unmatched professionalism. He urged citizens to rise above differences, strengthen defence capabilities, and stand firm against foreign-sponsored terrorism. The premier expressed solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine, calling for justice and uninterrupted humanitarian support.

PM Shehbaz concluded with a stirring call to the nation: “Let us honour our martyrs, safeguard our freedom, and build a secure, prosperous Pakistan. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad!”