Two officers suspended for unauthorised travel with families on Sindh CM’s plane

KARACHI – Two officers have been suspended for traveling with their families on the plane of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah without permission.

The Sindh government has issued a notification in this regard. It said the two officers had traveled with their families on the plane from Islamabad to Karachi without prior approval.

Both officers, who are in Grade 17, have been suspended, it added.

The notification states that the suspended officers include Syed Faraz Ali, a Section Officer from the PM’s cadre, and Wajid Shah, the Protocol Officer at the Sindh House.

Sindh Chief Secretary of Asif Haider Shah stated that the plane was coming to Karachi as a test flight.

Mahmood Idrees

