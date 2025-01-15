Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Flight Schedule For Hajj 2025 Unveiled

RIYADH – The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority has announced the schedule for Hajj flights 2025, international media reported.

Reports said the Hajj operation will begin on April 29 (1st of Dhu al-Qi’dah), and the return process will start on the 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah, continuing until the 15th of Muharram 1447 AH.

The registration for the Hajj flight schedule by the Civil Aviation Authority started on 3rd of Rabi’ al-Thani and will continue until the 30th of Shawwal.

During this period, the final list of incoming and outgoing Hajj flights will also be released.

The aviation authority said a special mobile app will provide all the information to pilgrims on their mobile phones.

Pilgrims will be able to access details about their Hajj group, training schedule, flight information, accommodation in Saudi Arabia, payments, and live maps and locations of places during Hajj.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority stated that, according to regulations, airlines will be required to strictly adhere to the designated schedule.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah signed the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The agreement includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured to provide all possible support for better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

To make the Hajj journey more accessible, easier, and comfortable, a short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days has been introduced.

