vivo Y200 now available for sale in Pakistan

LAHORE – vivo, a renowned technology brand, announced today the availability of its latest Y200 smartphone in Pakistan. Packed with premium features and cutting-edge innovation, the vivo Y200 offers an unrivalled smartphone experience tailored to meet the needs of modern users.

The vivo Y200 features a powerful 80W FlashCharge capability paired with a 5000mAh Large Battery, ensuring users stay connected and powered throughout the day. With 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a generous 256GB ROM, it delivers seamless multitasking and ample storage for all your content.

The phone’s 120Hz AMOLED Display and Snapdragon® 685 Processor provide a smooth and immersive viewing and performance experience. The AI Aura Light Portrait and advanced photography tools, including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhancement, ensure every photo is picture-perfect, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Crafted for style and resilience, vivo Y200 features an Ultra-Slim Design with a stunning Cushion-Cut Diamond Camera Shape and Metallic High-Gloss Frame, available in two captivating colours: Titanium Silver and Emerald Green. It also boasts IP64 Dust and Water Resistance, making it a durable yet stylish companion.

Price & Availability

The Vivo Y200 (256GB) is now available nationwide for PKR 65,999. Customers can purchase it from their nearest mobile market.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for the Y200, 15 days of free replacement and a six-month warranty for accessories. The vivo Y200 is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can get 12GB of Free Mobile Internet using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, please visit vivo’s official website page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y200