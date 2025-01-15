Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

vivo Y200 now available for sale in Pakistan

Vivo Y200 Now Available For Sale In Pakistan

LAHORE – vivo, a renowned technology brand, announced today the availability of its latest Y200 smartphone in Pakistan. Packed with premium features and cutting-edge innovation, the vivo Y200 offers an unrivalled smartphone experience tailored to meet the needs of modern users.

The vivo Y200 features a powerful 80W FlashCharge capability paired with a 5000mAh Large Battery, ensuring users stay connected and powered throughout the day. With 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a generous 256GB ROM, it delivers seamless multitasking and ample storage for all your content.

The phone’s 120Hz AMOLED Display and Snapdragon® 685 Processor provide a smooth and immersive viewing and performance experience. The AI Aura Light Portrait and advanced photography tools, including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhancement, ensure every photo is picture-perfect, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Crafted for style and resilience, vivo Y200 features an Ultra-Slim Design with a stunning Cushion-Cut Diamond Camera Shape and Metallic High-Gloss Frame, available in two captivating colours: Titanium Silver and Emerald Green. It also boasts IP64 Dust and Water Resistance, making it a durable yet stylish companion.

Price & Availability

The Vivo Y200 (256GB) is now available nationwide for PKR 65,999. Customers can purchase it from their nearest mobile market.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for the Y200, 15 days of free replacement and a six-month warranty for accessories. The vivo Y200 is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can get 12GB of Free Mobile Internet using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, please visit vivo’s official website page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y200

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 15 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.05 280.55
EUR Euro 286.75 289.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342.5 346
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.7 76.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.05 74.6
AUD Australian Dollar 172.75 175.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 37.76 38.16
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.28 61.88
NZD New Zealand Dollar 152.73 154.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 23.97 24.27
OMR Omani Riyal 723 731.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 300.65 303.4
THB Thai Baht 7.87 8.02

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search