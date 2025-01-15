Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ehsaas Nojawan Program unveiled: Interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs

Ehsaas Nojawan Program Unveiled Interest Free Loans For Young Entrepreneurs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has unveiled the “Ehsaas Nojawan Program,” a transformative initiative aimed at empowering the province’s youth by providing interest-free loans to foster entrepreneurship and economic independence.

This flagship project, part of the provincial government’s broader “Ihsas Initiatives,” seeks to uplift young individuals by enabling them to start their own businesses. Launched with an overall budget of Rs. 3 billion, the program has allocated Rs. 1.1 billion for the current fiscal year, with plans to impact countless lives over its three-year span.

Key Features of the Program

The Ehsaas Nojawan Program comprises two phases:

  1. Phase One:
    • Executed through the Bank of Khyber (BoK).
    • Provides interest-free loans ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 5 million.
    • Targets groups of 3–5 young men and women aged 18–35.
    • Loans have a repayment term of eight years, including a 20-month grace period.
  2. Phase Two:
    • Conducted in collaboration with Akhuwat Microfinance Bank.
    • Offers loans of Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 500,000.
    • Open to small organizations of individuals aged 18–40.

To ensure inclusivity, special quotas have been set aside for women and persons with disabilities, creating equal opportunities for all segments of society.

Vision for the Future

During the program’s launch, provincial officials emphasized the significance of empowering the youth to become financially independent. They encouraged young individuals to focus on entrepreneurship rather than solely seeking employment, underscoring that innovation and hard work are the cornerstones of sustainable growth.

The Chief Minister of KP reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting young innovators with creative business ideas. He highlighted that integrity and diligence remain essential to achieving success, stating, “Honesty is the best policy, and nothing substitutes for hard work.”

In addition to the Ehsaas Nojawan Program, the government plans to roll out three complementary initiatives aimed at further fostering economic growth and youth development.

This ambitious program marks a significant step forward in addressing unemployment and economic challenges while creating new avenues for growth and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 15 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.05 280.55
EUR Euro 286.75 289.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342.5 346
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.7 76.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.05 74.6
AUD Australian Dollar 172.75 175.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 37.76 38.16
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.28 61.88
NZD New Zealand Dollar 152.73 154.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 23.97 24.27
OMR Omani Riyal 723 731.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 300.65 303.4
THB Thai Baht 7.87 8.02

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search