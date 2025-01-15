Ehsaas Nojawan Program unveiled: Interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has unveiled the “Ehsaas Nojawan Program,” a transformative initiative aimed at empowering the province’s youth by providing interest-free loans to foster entrepreneurship and economic independence.

This flagship project, part of the provincial government’s broader “Ihsas Initiatives,” seeks to uplift young individuals by enabling them to start their own businesses. Launched with an overall budget of Rs. 3 billion, the program has allocated Rs. 1.1 billion for the current fiscal year, with plans to impact countless lives over its three-year span.

Key Features of the Program

The Ehsaas Nojawan Program comprises two phases:

Phase One: Executed through the Bank of Khyber (BoK).

Provides interest-free loans ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 5 million.

Targets groups of 3–5 young men and women aged 18–35.

Loans have a repayment term of eight years, including a 20-month grace period. Phase Two: Conducted in collaboration with Akhuwat Microfinance Bank.

Offers loans of Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 500,000.

Open to small organizations of individuals aged 18–40.

To ensure inclusivity, special quotas have been set aside for women and persons with disabilities, creating equal opportunities for all segments of society.

Vision for the Future

During the program’s launch, provincial officials emphasized the significance of empowering the youth to become financially independent. They encouraged young individuals to focus on entrepreneurship rather than solely seeking employment, underscoring that innovation and hard work are the cornerstones of sustainable growth.

The Chief Minister of KP reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting young innovators with creative business ideas. He highlighted that integrity and diligence remain essential to achieving success, stating, “Honesty is the best policy, and nothing substitutes for hard work.”

In addition to the Ehsaas Nojawan Program, the government plans to roll out three complementary initiatives aimed at further fostering economic growth and youth development.

This ambitious program marks a significant step forward in addressing unemployment and economic challenges while creating new avenues for growth and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.