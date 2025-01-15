Jasprit Bumrah suffers injury, likely to miss Champions Trophy

In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, star bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy has become doubtful due to a back injury.

According to Indian media reports, doctors have advised Bumrah to take complete rest to recover from his injury, which now casts uncertainty over his availability for the prestigious tournament.

The injury occurred during the fifth Test match against Australia, where Bumrah experienced discomfort and swelling in his lower back. The condition has reportedly persisted, causing the ace pacer considerable pain.

Medical experts have cautioned that without proper rest and care, the situation could worsen. The swelling in Bumrah’s back is expected to subside only with a strict period of rest and rehabilitation.

The news has raised concerns among Indian cricket fans and team management, as Bumrah’s absence would undoubtedly impact India’s bowling strength in the Champions Trophy. The Indian team is now closely monitoring his recovery process in hopes of having their key bowler fit in time for the tournament.

The cricket fraternity awaits further updates on Bumrah’s condition and wishes for his swift recovery.