Match officials announced for Test series against West Indies

LAHORE – Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the two ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 fixtures between hosts Pakistan and West Indies.

The two Tests are set to be played in Multan from 17-29 January. For the first Test, Australia’s Rodney Tucker and England’s Richard Kettleborough – both ICC Elite Panel Umpires, will be the on-field umpires. Paul Reiffel, also from Australia and member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be the third umpire, while Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Aafreedi – an ICC International Panel Umpire, will act as the fourth umpire.

In the second Test, starting from Saturday, 25 January, Paul Reiffel will join Rodney Tucker to perform the on-field duties while Richard Kettleborough will be the third umpire.

Pakistan’s Rashid Riaz Waqar, part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires will be the fourth umpire.