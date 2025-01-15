Bilawal Bhutto receives invitation to attend Trump’s inauguration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

According to reports, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be traveling to the US in the coming days. He is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration and other related events in Washington.

According to reports, Bilawal has been invited in a personal capacity.

It is noteworthy that Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration will take place on January 20, with heads of state and other representatives from around the world attending the event.