Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday a day after it recorded losses.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs280,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,487, with new price settling at Rs240,741.

The bullion rates also moved up in international market where per ounce price increased by $29 to settle at $2,690.

A day earlier, gold prices decreased both in Pakistan and on the global market. The price of gold in the international bullion market dropped by $14 per ounce to $2661, leading to a reduction in gold prices in local jewelry markets on Tuesday.

The price of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs1400 per tola, reaching Rs277,900, while the price of gold per 10 grams dropped by Rs1201, settling at Rs238,254.

In contrast, the price of silver remained unchanged, with the price of silver per tola staying at Rs3350 and 10 grams of silver remaining steady at Rs2872.08.