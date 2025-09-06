Field Marshal Asim Munir, Top military brass honour bravery, resilience of Pakistan’s Heroes

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani civil and military leaders are paying glowing tribute to fearless soldiers and martyrs on the 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day, celebrating courage, sacrifice, and unwavering national unity.

Top military leaders, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, led the nation in honouring its heroes.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) recalled September 6, 1965, as a day when Pakistani forces, backed by the people, stood tall against a far stronger enemy. “The bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers left an indelible mark on history, proving that a united Pakistan can never be defeated,” ISPR said.

The armed forces also reaffirmed their commitment to protect the nation from any threat and pledged full support to flood-affected citizens across the country. The statement underlined that Pakistan’s heroes—martyrs, ghazis, and their resilient families—will never be forgotten.

“Pakistan Armed Forces remain vigilant and prepared to respond decisively to any challenge. May Allah bless Pakistan with peace, stability, and strength. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Hamesha Paindabad,” ISPR concluded.

This Defence and Martyrs’ Day not only remembered the valiant past but also showcased the nation’s steadfast determination to face every challenge with courage and unity.