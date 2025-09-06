Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW brings spiritual bliss, unity across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the 1500th birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), with nationwide celebrations, prayers, and processions.

Major cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad have been decorated with lights, green flags, and banners, while mosques, markets, and public landmarks are adorned to mark the occasion. The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals, followed by special prayers for peace, prosperity, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

In Karachi, a procession led by Jamaat Ahle Sunnat will start from New Memon Mosque, Bolton Market, at 3pm and conclude at Nishtar Park via M.A. Jinnah Road. Citizens are participating in gatherings of Durood-o-Salaam and collective supplications in mosques and homes across the country.

Top Leaders Extend Greetings

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed their greetings to the nation and the Muslim Ummah. The president called the 1500th Milad-un-Nabi a historic milestone and urged citizens to follow the Prophet’s teachings of justice, mercy, peace, and compassion in everyday life.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the Prophet’s birth nearly 1500 years ago brought light, justice, and equality to the world. He said Pakistan is marking this year as the “Year of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen”, in accordance with resolutions passed by Parliament.

The premier further emphasized that the Seerat-un-Nabi provides guidance for governance, trade, social values, and morality, and stressed the importance of educating younger generations about the Prophet’s teachings to promote peace, knowledge, and harmony in society.