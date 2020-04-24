Want to spend quality time with your loved ones? Huawei’s got you covered

Under normal circumstances, most of us do not get to spend sufficient quality time with our families, due to our professional engagements and busy schedules. We have always longed for more time to spend with our loved ones. Due to the current lockdown in Pakistan, our wish has been granted in a way, as we are able to enjoy our family’s affection for several weeks or probably months.

With a work-from-home routine, many professionals are having more interaction with their families. So, we must not waste this unique opportunity to engage in healthy activities and inspire our whole household to join in some exciting and memorable moments together. Even the elderly can have great fun with the young children, whose schools have also been shut down. We must improve our health & fitness while reflecting on our lives with a positive mindset for better wellbeing.

During this confined lifestyle, our smart-devices are acting as windows to a fascinating world of infotainment. Especially, the global technology leader – HUAWEI has introduced the widest range of smartphones in Pakistan, that feature countless activities and apps, designed for interactive family fun and learning. Some of these features that can brighten up these days at home include;

Board Games

Besides offering great fun for all ages, Board Games can stimulate and nurture intelligence. In HUAWEI AppGallery - the official app-distribution platform of Huawei, you will find all your favorite apps and video-games to download and play, with your family and loved ones. It becomes an even more immersive experience, if you play it on the HUAWEI Ultra Full View Display, featured on the HUAWEI Y7p, which is essentially 6.39 inches with maximized viewing area. To top it off, the 82.4% screen-to-body ratio is perfect for extended gaming sessions. It is certified by TUV Rheinland, for its Eye Comfort Mode, to ensure more fun & safety in your prolonged gaming-sessions.

Keep in Touch with your Extended Family

Another great way of spending quality time with your loved ones at home, is to engage through social-media or video-calling, with your relatives, friends, or extended family, those you cannot meet because of social-distancing. What better way to stay connected than taking photos and recording videos of yourself and loved ones. You can also share your creative expressions or reminisce about your memorable moments together with them.

The HUAWEI Y7p smartphone offers specialized features and unmatched camera prowess to enrich your digital interactions with your family. It boasts a 48 MP AI Triple Camera. A digital photo-studio with 3 intelligent rear cameras to capture vivid images, and details, even in the dark. It comprises of a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle camera and a 2 MP depth-camera that make anyone a brilliant photographer.

Cooking or Working-out with the Whole Family

Think of a challenge that will get the whole household involved. It should be simple, requiring cohesive efforts, so everyone can work together on something positive while having great fun. Perhaps a family cooking exercise? Showcase your dishes in a presentable manner and capture them with the HUAWEI Y7p AI Camera and share them on your social media accounts, to let everyone out there judge the creative skills of each family member!

Active Lifestyle & Fitness for Families

Family workout sessions on a daily basis can be another refreshing and enjoyable activity. Perform simple physical exercises encouraging every family member to gradually improve their personal flexibility & stamina. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 can monitor your fitness with its comprehensive smart-fitness tracking of 100 sports, including 15 professional workout modes, seven of which are for indoor sports, and eight are for outdoor activities. These include; walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, and rowing machine.

Moreover, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 also tracks your health, by keeping tabs on the calories you burn, your stress levels, heart rate, and even sleep monitoring, providing you with a detailed report for your reference. You can also get 9 Body Compositions, in 1 Detection with HUAWEI Smart Scale including weight, body fat, BMI, protein, visceral fat, muscle mass, body water percentage, Bone Mass, BMR.

Online Education and Training

There is a diverse range of online education and training programs that you can complete without stepping out of the house. The whole family can easily enrich their intellectual capacity, by engaging in digital academic activities suited to your individual interests and aptitude. These also include vocational training, technical courses, and handicraft skills that can improve a person’s employability. Families can also train & work together to generate some income in the future, by creating some home-based small-businesses, with online promotion of their products & services, using their smart-devices for communicating with their target customers.

All these ideas can encourage Pakistani citizens to stay home for the sake of protecting the health and saving lives of our fellow citizens while remaining productive and avoiding boredom.