COVID-19: Pakistan extends countrywide lockdown till May 9

PAKISTAN - Pakistan has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown until May 9, this was announced by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday.

A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) was held in the federal capital and decided to extend the date of the lockdown, the minister said this while addressing a news conference.

He said that the NCC was about to start the implementation of the trace and track system from tomorrow. "Consultations were held with chief secretaries and then health ministers at the NCOC. The prime minister has given approval for the system."

He said the apex body of the NCC will oversee the trace and track system but the provincial governments, information technology institutions, civil and military organisations will be involved in the process as well.

Asad announced throughout the month of Ramazan, loadshedding will not take place during Sehar and Iftar hours. The remarks from the federal minister came a day before Pakistan observes its first fast for Ramadan 2020.

Currently, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has crossed the 11,500 marks on Friday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom warned on Thursday that if Pakistan did not take sufficient "preventive interventions" then the number of coronavirus cases in the country can surge to 200,000 by mid-July.