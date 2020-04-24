Chinese doctors team arrives Pakistan to support efforts against COVID-19
Web Desk
11:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - A team of Chinese doctors having expertise in treating diseases headed by Maj Gen Huang Qingzhen along with medical supplies & equipment arrived in Pakistan on two special aircraft.

The Chinese doctors who have expertise in treating infectious diseases shall support Pakistan’s efforts in fighting against COVID-19 situation for the coming two months, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee along with senior military officials welcomed the team on arrival at Pakistan

The Chinese support reaffirms that being ‘Iron Brothers’ and ‘All-Weather’ friends, Pakistan and China have always helped each other in the time of need.

