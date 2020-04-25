President Alvi, PM Imran urge nation to demonstrate selflessness in Ramazan
09:34 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
President Alvi, PM Imran urge nation to demonstrate selflessness in Ramazan
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have congratulated the entire nation on the advent of holy month of Ramazan.

In his message on the advent of Ramazan, the President said the blessed month of Ramazan teaches Muslims to be aware of the difficulties and sufferings faced by destitute and downtrodden segment of society.

Dr Arif Alvi said entire world is perplexed over the devastation carried out by COVID-19 and taking measures to overcome this challenge on emergency-footings.

The President urged the nation to adopt precautionary measures, maintain proper social distancing along with pursuing values of love, sacrifice, and piousness, the Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said entire humanity around the globe is facing devastating impacts of Coronavirus, and all major global powers seem to be toothless before this pandemic.

He urged the nation to take special care of poor needy people in these testing times by exercising complete unity and sacrifice.

The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to steer the humanity out of prevailing Coronavirus pandemic and also help Pakistan in emerging victorious in common fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in a Tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan extending Ramazan felicitations to the Muslims across the world urged Pakistani nation to use the holy month for seeking Allah's forgiveness for neglecting the poor and vulnerable in the society.

He said we in Pakistan must use this holy month to ask Allah for forgiveness for neglecting the poor and vulnerable in our society.

Imran Khan said we, as a nation, have been elite-centric in our policies, with no thought for these people, including in the pandemic.

