Former Test cricketer tests negative for COVID-19
10:24 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
KARACHI - Former Test Cricketer Sadiq Muhammed and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.
According to the Sindh Health Department the former test cricketer had also been informed about the development.
The health department said that the samples taken for the coronavirus tests were finally emerged as negative.
