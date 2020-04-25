Govt launches online Pakistani Diaspora Health Initiative "Yaran-e-Watan" to fight COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – In a bid to enable its health professional citizens abroad to become part of the national fight against COVID-19, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government has launched an online Pakistani Diaspora Health Initiative namely "Yaran-e-Watan".
In a press briefing, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said health experts can register themselves on the website yaranewatan.gov.pk
Dr Zafar said that the initiative has been launched in collaboration with Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with support from the Pakistani diaspora health organizations.
The platform will help utilize the full potential of the heterogeneous diaspora community, including medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, administrators, health economists, public health professionals and other professionals, in assisting development of Pakistan's health sector amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus.
