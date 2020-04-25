Indian troops kill three more youth in IOK, toll rises to 9 since Wednesday
11:01 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
Indian troops kill three more youth in IOK, toll rises to 9 since Wednesday
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today (Saturday), taking the number of martyred youth to nine since Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation at Goripora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, today morning.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Yesterday, Indian troops martyred two youth during a military operation in Arwani area of Islamabad district.

On Wednesday, the troops had martyred four youth during a similar operation in Melhora area of Shopian district of the held-valley.

