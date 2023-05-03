PM Shehbaz leaves for UK to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles-III

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for the United Kingdom on a three-day official visit to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III.

In a tweet, the premier said the UK-Pakistan relations were rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades.

He said the British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan.

The prime minister will also use the opportunity to attend the Commonwealth leaders' summit as well as engage with other world leaders bilaterally.

A contingent of Pakistani armed forces has arrived in Britain for the coronation parade of the British Monarch.

A statement issued in this regard said the contingent arrived at the Army Training Centre Pirbright and started rehearsing for Coronation Parade. The 10-member contingent started rehearsing for the parade to be held over the weekend.

Pakistan forces will be among the several military units that come from around the world and are taking part in the parade; the troops from South Asian nations will showcase their skills and participate in the massive parade, the statement reads.

Eight months after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III would be formally crowned the British monarch in a massive ceremony.