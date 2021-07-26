Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf leaves for US
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf has left for an official visit to the United States, his office confirmed on Monday.
Moeed's visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on 24th May this year.
During the visit, National Security Adviser will meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan to review the progress on the bilateral engagement. He will also meet other US legislators, senior officials besides interacting with the Pakistani American community, US think tanks, US media among others.
- Pakistan receives over three million doses of Moderna, CanSino ...10:59 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- First trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey’s ...10:47 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf leaves for US09:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Antibodies from Sinovac’s Covid vaccine decline after six months, ...09:21 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistani bride's super dancing entry goes viral (VIDEO)03:37 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new beach photo03:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Babar Ali's dance with daughter takes the internet by storm02:04 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021