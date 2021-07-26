Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf leaves for US
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf has left for an official visit to the United States, his office confirmed on Monday.

Moeed's visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on 24th May this year.

During the visit, National Security Adviser will meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan to review the progress on the bilateral engagement. He will also meet other US legislators, senior officials besides interacting with the Pakistani American community, US think tanks, US media among others.

